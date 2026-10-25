What happened in Palace when Meghan learned father’s allegations: Revealed

The Royal Family is famously known for handling conflict with discretion but there are rare moments when they are forced to deal with matters in the public eye.

Case in point: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. It was only after the allegations were made public and the uproar grew, when any appropriate action was taken.

Hence, the same had happened with Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, when child abuse allegations against him were revealed to not just Prince Harry’s bride-to-be at the time but also Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

According to sources cited by Rob Shuter, the late Queen was aware of the disturbing allegations and “wanted the matter kept secret.

She was “determined to protect the Crown from another damaging scandal”.

“The Queen was told, and she knew how to keep a secret,” a senior royal insider said. “She understood the damage a scandal could do to the monarchy. The priority was making sure this did not become another royal crisis.”

Meanwhile, another source echoed that the late monarch knew “the importance of protecting the institution” and information like this “would have been handled discreetly, and not everyone would have been brought into the conversation”.

In her statement released on Friday, Meghan had shared that she found out the news in 2018. In a subsequent message from a close friend, with the approval of the Duchess, it was revealed that Meghan was advised to keep quiet by the legal team.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's pal reveals why she kept silent on father's allegations