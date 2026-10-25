Lewis Hamilton tries hard to win over Kim Kardashian's kids

Lewis Hamilton is getting comfortable in family mode — and his latest gift to Kim Kardashian’s children has four little fans to thank him for.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, 41, opened up about life with Kim and her four kids while speaking at the Fan Zone during the 2026 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

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Asked what brings him joy away from the racetrack, Lewis gave a sweet shout-out to his girlfriend’s family.

“Well, my niece and nephew always give me a lot of happiness,” he said, before adding, “My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids.”

But the biggest reveal came when he explained the arrival of Halo, the golden retriever puppy recently spotted on both his and Kim’s Instagram accounts.

“I got them a dog this year. Halo has been a member of that family,” Lewis dished.

That’s one way to make a good impression — although Halo might end up stealing the spotlight.

Kim shares daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The new puppy’s arrival also comes after Lewis lost his beloved English bulldog, Roscoe, last year.

“Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me,” he wrote on Instagram in September while remembering Roscoe.

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Lewis and Kim have been spending plenty of time together this year, including trips to Tokyo, a lake house getaway over the Fourth of July and a family trip to Hawaii.

Kim has also shown up to support him at several race weekends.