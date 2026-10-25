Megyn Kelly reopens old celebrity feuds with blunt new claims

Megyn Kelly is airing some very public celebrity grievances — and a former NBC colleague has made her list.

The 55-year-old conservative commentator spoke to the Daily Mail about the stars who left her with the worst impressions, naming Jane Fonda, Bruce Willis, Al Roker and Ellen DeGeneres.

Her comments revisit several old Hollywood and TV controversies, though the claims reflect her own account of those encounters.

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Jane Fonda, Kelly said, “comes to mind” when asked about the “meanest” celebrities she has met. Their tension dates back to a 2017 Today interview, when Fonda criticized Kelly for asking about her plastic surgery.

Kelly claimed Robert Redford’s publicist had asked her not to discuss the actors’ sex scenes in Our Souls at Night.

She said she respected that request, but Fonda was upset that she didn’t steer the conversation toward the topic.

Bruce Willis also made an impression when he appeared on Fox News in 2006.

“He came on and was just so clearly unhappy to be there,” Kelly said. “Usually people have some give. He didn't. At all.”

She described the actor as “so ungiving, so ungenerous,” while acknowledging his current health struggles.

Then came Al Roker, Kelly’s former NBC colleague.

Without explaining the full history, she said her mother would react to meeting him like Larry David confronting Alan Dershowitz — hardly a glowing endorsement.

Kelly also repeated allegations about Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace culture, claiming a producer told her that staff were instructed to avoid eye contact with the host.

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“You would look down like a serf. You'd actually have to avert your eyes,” Kelly said, adding, “She is a bad person.”

The comments add another chapter to Kelly’s history of outspoken celebrity criticism.