Meghan Markle under fire again: Megyn Kelly takes aim at Duchess

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Makle has been slammed for her unusual behaviour after her recent outing with her husband Prince Harry.

Outspoken podcaster Megyn Kelly took aim at the Duchess of Sussex, blasting her for lacking self-identity.

She also explained how hypersensitive the couple are about press as she spoke out of Meghan's relationship with the royal.

The 55-year-old accused the former Suits star of "playing a role" in her marriage to the Duke of Sussex and being insecure about her public image.

Megyn, on her The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, claims “she doesn’t know who she is” due to issues with the press.

“She [Meghan] recently attended an NBA game and, because she doesn’t really like publicity, she sat courtside,” according to Megyn.

She also weighed in on a viral clip of the Sussexes, showing Harry looking away from her, adding that Meghan can be seen touching him on the arm to redirect his attention. The prince waved at the camera, then again turned away from his wife.

“You can’t miss the, ‘Darling, this is the whole reason we’re here … Look into the d*** camera and get me my shot. If you’re not looking, then they’re not looking at me. That’s really what she is saying there,” Megyn noted.

she claimed, "And you really do have to know who you are, you know, to be able to handle this."

She went on: "And I think that's part of the problem with this woman. She doesn't know who she is exactly at all.

"She's playing a role, and she has been from the start, especially with Harry," Kelly opined about Markle, who married the prince in 2018 after less than two years of dating."