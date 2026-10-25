Meghan Markle finally receives emotional apology after years of feud

Meghan Markle received an emotional apology from an estranged member of her family amid the ongoing talks surrounding her father Thomas Markle's alleged possession of child pornography.

The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., said he feels 'ashamed' of siding with their father for years.

In the past, Meghan's half-brother mocked the Duchess on several occasions after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

After finding 'disturbing' content on his father's electronic devices, Thomas Markle Jr realised he had been wrong not to support Meghan.

According to The Sun, he said: "I’m so, so sorry, Meghan. I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years.

"Having seen what I have seen, I believe the man I’ve been defending and caring for is a monster. I now know exactly why you don’t talk to him any more and why you won’t let him meet Harry or his grandchildren.

"And I’m ashamed that I spent years taking his side when you fell out with him. I know we’re not close, but I can still remember holding you when you were a baby and looking after you when you were small.

READ MORE: Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr confesses: ‘Willing to speak with police'

"So please accept my apology and know that I wish you and your family all the best for the future."