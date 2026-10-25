Blake Lively trolls husband Ryan Reynolds after failing spot in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds might be Hollywood’s favourite sarcastic husband, but Blake Lively has exposed his softer side.

To celebrate Reynolds turning 50, Lively shared a hilarious video on Instagram on October 23, showing the Deadpool star wearing a black-and-white baby carrier with one of their fluffy pups tucked inside.

Naturally, Rock-a-bye Baby played in the background.

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“Happy Birthday to my manny, @vancityreynolds,” Lively captioned the post, giving her husband of 14 years a playful new title: part dad, part nanny, full-time dog enthusiast.

The clip also offered a rare peek at the couple’s relaxed home life.

A makeup-free Lively, dressed in a blue-and-green striped matching set, stood beside Reynolds and affectionately rested a hand on his shoulder as he held their furry passenger.

The birthday roast came just months after Reynolds delivered a much sweeter tribute for Lively’s 39th birthday in August.

“August 25th is this family’s Super Bowl,” he wrote. "Happy Birthday to the very best human I know. You’re not just another courageous and deeply kind genius. You’re also unreasonably cute."

“I know how lucky I am that you were born,” he added. “Every time I’ve ever hit my head, it’s YOUR life that flashes before my eyes.”

The couple share four children — James, Inez, Betty and Olin — but have consistently protected their kids’ privacy by keeping their faces out of public photos.

“My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," Lively told Marie Claire U.K. in 2016.

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"Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had.”