King Charles ready to take major risk amid new turmoil: ‘will not back out’

King Charles, who will be travelling for an important mission on Tuesday along with Queen Camilla, would have to face off with a difficult situation for the monarchy, especially as new claims come to light.

Just at the heels of the Caribbean tour and to address the Commonwealth, allegations against Meghan Markle’s father have emerged, and the royal family has been roped in the matter.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II knew about the claims and it was likely that King Charles knew as well, but not the Prince and Princess of Wales.

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The monarch would like to avoid the controversy as much as possible as he already faces “biggest risk of his reign” in a matter of days.

There is a heat of a debate regarding the payment of reparations - compensation from countries that took part in the slave trade. There are questions over whether Charles should apologise for the history.

“This is the biggest risk of his reign so far with so much just outside of his control,” historian Sir Anthony Seldon explained. “Questions about slavery, reparations and apologies mean the moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned.”

A senior royal aide told BBC that the King would “not shy away from the darkest days of our past” but stressed that decisions over apologies and reparations were matters for government.

The timing of the royal tours is crucial and while this was supposed to be a quieter time for the royal calendar, it has been anything but with the arrival of the Sussexes.

Hence, the latest claims are not helping with the matter at hand. The king would have to “cut through a sea of royal distractions” for this tour to be successful.

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