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Demi Lovato marks one year of ninth album ‘It's Not That Deep'

Demi Lovato shares unseen behind-the-scenes photos on ‘It’s Not That Deep’ album’s first anniversary

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Published October 25, 2026

Demi Lovato marks one year of ninth album ‘It’s Not That Deep’
Demi Lovato marks one year of ninth album ‘It’s Not That Deep’ 

Demi Lovato is celebrating a major milestone for her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep.

On Saturday, October 24, the Camp Rock star marked the first anniversary of the 11-track record with unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the album making process and its supporting concert.

Alongside the photos, she expressed her love for the album, describing the project as a beautiful gift that had made the past year particularly special.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato celebrates 34th birthday without husband Jutes: 'Miss you'

“happy 1st birthday IT’S NOT THAT DEEP what a year!!!” the Heart Attack singer began. “i love this album and the world we built so much. what a beautiful gift this project has been.”

She went on to describe 2025 as potentially the best year of her life.

“Marking potentially the best year of my life,” the Cool For The Summer vocalist continued. “the first year of marriage to my husband, expressing myself creatively in new ways, also just lots of dancing, laughing, and being hot with the best people.”

She concluded the celebratory message, adding, “i love this album and i love you xoxo [flying kiss emoji].”

Released on October 24, 2025, through Island Records and DLG Recordings, It’s Not That Deep marked Lovato’s ninth studio album and a return to a pop-focused sound following her recent rock-oriented projects, including HOLY FVCK and Revamped.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato expands 'It's Not That Deep Tour' with Brazil shows

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