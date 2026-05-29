Demi Lovato expands 'It's Not That Deep Tour' with Brazil shows

Demi Lovato announces two back-to-back shows in São Paulo in September

Demi Lovato is taking her It’s Not That Deep Tour overseas.

Fresh off wrapping the North American leg of the tour, the pop star announced two new shows in São Paulo, Brazil, marking her first performances in the city since appearing at The Town festival in 2023.

According to her announcement on May 27, Lovato is set to perform at Suhai Music Hall on September 15 and 16. “two nights in são paulo just felt right,” the Camp Rock alum wrote in the caption.

The expansion comes just days after Lovato, 33, closed out the North American leg of the tour with back-to-back shows in her hometown of Texas. The singer kicked off the It’s Not That Deep Tour on April 13 and has since called it the most enjoyable tour experience of her career.

Reflecting on the milestone in a heartfelt Instagram post, Lovato wrote, “HOUSTON & AUSTIN!!! what a perfect way to close out tour in none other than my home state of texas… this has been the most fun i’ve ever had on tour in my whole life.”

She continued, “the joy i experience from dancing and singing together, reading ur posters, laughing and reminiscing on all of our eras is unmatched.”

Lovato also thanked opening act Adela Jergova along with her dancers, crew and longtime fans. “thank u all for everything, my lovatics (you can’t spell ‘vocalist’ without ‘lovatics’!) i love u all sooo much. it’s not that deep tour forever and ever and ever.”

The Brazil dates mark the first international shows announced for the tour so far.