Meghan, Prince Harry receive surprise Buckingham Palace message amid tough time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have anticipated for things to take such a drastic turn following their return to British soil.

The family estrangement between the royals and the Sussexes had been hot and cold over the course of the few months, but it seemed to have taken a sharp turn with the latest updates coming out.

Now, as Meghan faces an emotionally difficult ordeal with her estranged father being accused of child pornography and abuse, the Palace seems to have taken a stern action.

READ MORE: Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr confesses: ‘Willing to speak with police'

According to Buckingham Palace source cited by Page Six the scandal is “a matter for the Sussex Household” especially since the King has already declared them as “private citizens.

Similarly, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield subsequently told the outlet that this may also be an “ammunition” for the monarch to take a firm stance from Harry and Meghan.

The statement from the Palace appeared to have echoed the same sentiment.

“The Sussexes are private citizens, and perhaps it’s time the Palace made that separation unmistakably clear,” she continued, adding that the monarchy should not have to keep “absorbing the reputational fallout” from other controversies.

“These allegations concern private individuals, and the royal family has no responsibility to defend or explain their behaviour.”

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