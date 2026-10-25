Prince William, Kate issue personal statement after Meghan's heartbreak

Prince William and Princess Kate released a personal message to mark a significant day amid the ongoing controversy involving Meghan Markle's father.

On October 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales commemorate Mountain Rescue Awareness Day on their official social media channels by expressing gratitude to those who keep climbers safe.

The couple wrote, "...we send our heartfelt thanks to all those who volunteer their time and expertise to keep people safe in some of our most beautiful but challenging landscapes.

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"Through our connection with this remarkable organisation, we have seen first-hand the dedication, professionalism and compassion that define their work.

"Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round.

"We are incredibly proud to support the extraordinary volunteers who respond in all conditions, often at a moment’s notice, to help others when they need it most. To everyone across the mountain rescue community, thank you for your unwavering commitment, courage and service. W & C."

The newly released photo showcased William and Kate alongside their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Catherine were seen posing with the mountain rescue team members.

Notably, the picture appears to have been taken when Princess Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise awareness of a holistic approach to side-by-side cancer treatment. Funds were also raised during this event.

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It is pertinent to note that Kensington Palace issued William and Catherine's joint message after Meghan Markle's huge confession about protecting Archie and Lilibet from his father, Thomas, who is facing accusations of possessing disturbing content related to child pornography.