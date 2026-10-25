Scarlette Douglas expecting first baby after emotional fertility journey

The couple got engaged in March this year and are now preparing to expand their family

A Place In The Sun host Scarlette Douglas is preparing to welcome her first child with her fiance, Kyle Murray.

The presenter,39, shared the delightful news in a social media post on Sunday, showing off her bump in a crop top as Kyle planted a kiss on her cheek.

She captioned the image: 'The exciting news is finally here! We’re over the moon to announce… We’re having a baby!!!!!!'

READ MORE: Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

However, Scarlette was showered with heartwarming wishes from her followers, although the announcement came as a surprise to many, given that she had expressed concerns about her fertility not long ago.

In 2024, the presenter revealed that she had frozen her eggs, explaining: 'I never thought I'd be 37 with no man, no husband, and no baby.'

Later, Scarlette found love with fitness coach Kyle,whom she met at the gym.

The couple got engaged in March this year and are now preparing to expand their family.

Earlier this year, Scarlette spoke to the Daily Mail about her egg-freezing journey, explaining that she feared her career had got in the way of having children.

In March, Scarlette was left in tears during a hospital visit amid her ongoing fertility journey.

She revealed that she became emotional ahead of the procedure because no one could accompany her.

READ MORE: Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer