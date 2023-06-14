Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his painful treatment after travelling overseas for cancer treatment.



The A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Jonnie told how he recently went to Turkey for treatment but has now been left with liver damage following the procedure.

He said: 'It's blocked in a place they can't operate on, so there's no point fighting the cancer elsewhere if the liver's not working. It's a cruel blow.

'It can happen at any time. I'm here to stop it for as long as possible.'

The TV host also revealed he is currently in pain with his cancer and said he is 'not good to be around when I'm in pain.'

Jonnie shares his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, with his wife Jessica Holmes.

The star told how he is keeping a positive attitude at home because he doesn't know 'how long I have left'.