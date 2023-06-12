 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Jonnie Irwin buries head in sand over disclosing his children about cancer
Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer

Jonnie Irwin is not yet ready to disclose to his three young children his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, shared last year how he is unsure how long he has left to live, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, which has since spread to his brain.

Speaking alongside his wife Jessica Holmes, Jonnie explained in November how he is trying to stay positive as he lives with cancer and shared how he has set 'little markers' - things he wants to be around for.

The TV star and Jessica, 40, tied the knot in September 2016 and have since gone on to welcome three children into the world together - Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Speaking in a new interview, Jonnie confessed telling his three sons about his terminal diagnosis would 'confuse' them and hasn't yet shared the heartbreaking news with them.

"I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' but tell them what?" Jonnie told HELLO! magazine.

"It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around. And it would confuse the hell out of Rex – he's got a shocking enough day coming. Let's bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible."

More From Entertainment:

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges
Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post

Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post
Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation

Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation
Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut
Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media

Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media
Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day
‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style
Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media

Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media
Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards
Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’

Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’
‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease

‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience
Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news
Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps
Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?