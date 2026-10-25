George, Charlotte, Louis get special permission to break protocol

Prince William and Princess Kate are understood to be grateful that their children will see much different version of royal life than the ones before them.

The royal traditions and rules have been carried on for generations which King Charles, Prince William and their predecessors have had to follow strictly.

However, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are enjoying a special privilege even though “strict protocols govern almost every aspect of royal life”.

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In a latest report by HELLO!, it was revealed that the from security and school to protocols at royal events, George, Charlotte and Louis are given a pass over some things.

Even though they have royal titles and should be addressed with its full form, in school they use their informal surname “Wales” instead.

Moreover, it was rare to see children at the Royal Box in Wimbledon but “this exemption is made exclusively for members of the royal family”.

George and Charlotte have made several appearances by now. Prince Louis is expected to make at the next one when since he has now turned eight.

One crucial rule that William had broken for his children is the “no two heirs should fly together” protocol. This is a security measure to ensure that no air-related accident eliminates the future of the monarchy.

However, it remains to be seen if a precaution would be taken in the future.

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