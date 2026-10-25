Future King William faces anger of locals after taking drastic decision

King Charles had recently shown that he is confident in his son Prince William to take the reins of monarchy when the time is right.

However, not everyone is happy with how the Prince of Wales may have been handling things, as William received an upsetting update from his private estate.

Following the ascension of Charles, the Duchy of Cornwall was inherited by William. Given his plans on how he plans to change things around in his rule, the Duchy is also going through changes.

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The Bradninch Estate, near Exeter, Devon, had been part of the duchy since 1337 but it would now be sold to raise money for other priorities including tackling homelessness and climate change.

The estate had been proud of its royal connection but last month eviction notices were served to the tenants. Farmers and renters, who thought they would be able to stay in their properties for life, have been given six months to either buy their home or leave.

The reactions from the locals had not been polite as residents feel a sense of betrayal as they fear homelessness.

“People draw attention to the irony of Prince William talking about his concern for mental health and for homelessness while at the same time very badly affecting the mental health of people who live and work here and potentially making families homeless,” Mary Ryan, one of the residents said, via The Observer.

The sale is being handled by local land agent Sworders. Farmers claim that the Duchy valuations are on average 30% higher than the market and some cases prices are even more inflated.

Moreover, the farmers who had invested hundred and thousands of pounds before have been asked to pay more to but their home. Tenants are being offered a “discount” of between 10% and 20%.

They believe they are being “double-charged” to keep their homes.

“Tenants are being told ‘take it or leave it’,” according to one local. “I’ve been a royalist all my life and I think Charles was fantastic. William can go to hell. If he was on fire I wouldn’t pour water on it.”

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