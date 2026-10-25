 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are ready to unite with Finland's President

Prince Edward to celebrate major milestone with special royal event at St James’s Palace

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 25, 2026

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are ready to unite with Finland’s President

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are preparing for a joint overseas visit to Finland.

Prince Edward and Sophie set to undertake engagements in the Nordic country from 26 to 28 October.

Prince Edward, who serves as president of the National Youth Music Theatre, will also attend a special 50th anniversary dinner at St James’s Palace on 29 October.

Read More: Duchess Sophie pays floral tribute to Prince Edward

During their stay, they are scheduled to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, alongside Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov.

Sophie and Edward are expected to appear outside Helsinki City Hall at around 5pm on Monday, 26 October, where well-wishers can gather to greet them.

Their itinerary will extend beyond formal diplomatic meetings, with visits planned to several prominent Finnish organisations and businesses. 

These include Kalevala Jewelry, telecommunications giant Nokia and food technology company Solar Foods. The couple will also meet representatives of CMI, an organisation dedicated to conflict resolution.

Read More: Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set to embark on key royal mission

Education and military engagements feature on the programme, too. 

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William's TV appearance was just the start as BBC star shares royal scoop
Prince William's TV appearance was just the start as BBC star shares royal scoop
Princess Kate could be British Museum's secret weapon after Duke of Gloucester
Princess Kate could be British Museum's secret weapon after Duke of Gloucester
Prince William makes surprise stop to thank Welsh firefighters after Aberfan tribute
Prince William makes surprise stop to thank Welsh firefighters after Aberfan tribute
Future King William faces anger of locals after taking drastic decision
Future King William faces anger of locals after taking drastic decision
Meghan shares her emotional story on TV after Prince Harry 'grief' series
Meghan shares her emotional story on TV after Prince Harry 'grief' series
Meghan Markle pain recognised after heartbreaking Archie, Lilibet truth
Meghan Markle pain recognised after heartbreaking Archie, Lilibet truth
Palace shares sweet William, Kate family photo as George returns home
Palace shares sweet William, Kate family photo as George returns home
George, Charlotte, Louis get special permission to break protocol
George, Charlotte, Louis get special permission to break protocol