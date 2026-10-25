Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are ready to unite with Finland’s President

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are preparing for a joint overseas visit to Finland.

Prince Edward and Sophie set to undertake engagements in the Nordic country from 26 to 28 October.

Prince Edward, who serves as president of the National Youth Music Theatre, will also attend a special 50th anniversary dinner at St James’s Palace on 29 October.

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During their stay, they are scheduled to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, alongside Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov.

Sophie and Edward are expected to appear outside Helsinki City Hall at around 5pm on Monday, 26 October, where well-wishers can gather to greet them.

Their itinerary will extend beyond formal diplomatic meetings, with visits planned to several prominent Finnish organisations and businesses.

These include Kalevala Jewelry, telecommunications giant Nokia and food technology company Solar Foods. The couple will also meet representatives of CMI, an organisation dedicated to conflict resolution.

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Education and military engagements feature on the programme, too.