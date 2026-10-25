Paris Hilton recreates another 'legendary' Britney Spears look for Halloween

Paris Hilton recreates Britney Spears' iconic 2021 VMAs performance look

It wouldn’t be Halloween season without Paris Hilton recreating one of Britney Spears’ iconic looks.

This year, the reality star took inspiration from Spears’ 2001 VMAs performance, complete with a live python.

“I’ve always had the utmost respect for Britney, but the fact that she performed at the VMAs with one of these around her neck is the most legendary thing that I’ve ever heard of in my life,” Hilton, 45, said in a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to her Instagram. “Especially after experiencing it just in the hallway of my house… I can’t imagine being on stage performing in front of thousands of people with this around my shoulders. Like, that is badass. I love you Brit!”

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Hilton was, of course, referring to the Princess of Pop’s memorable performance of I’m A Slave 4 U, where she famously draped an albino Burmese python around her shoulders.

Notably, this isn’t the first Britney Spears look that Hilton has recreated. Last year, she paid tribute to Spears’ schoolgirl look from …Baby One More Time music video. Hilton also recreated the Oops! I Did It Again look with a skin-tight red latex bodysuit.

Hilton and Spears’ friendship goes back to the 2000s. According to the Grammy-winner’s 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, the pair became especially close when Spears’ marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline began to crumble in 2006.

Earlier this year, Hilton opened up about how she and Spears bonded over the “cruel” realities of fame.

“I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then,” Hilton recalled on the January 29 episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario podcast. “And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can. It has made us both so strong.”

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