From pop princess to chaos: Britney Spears’ most controversial moments

For decades, the life of pop icon Britney Spears has played out like a reality show no one asked for but millions keep watching.

The singer, once the unstoppable force behind hits like Toxic, is back in the headlines – this time for a DUI arrest in California. But if you’ve followed her career even loosely, you know this isn’t exactly her first turbulent moment.

Here’s a look at the moments that turned Britney’s life into one of pop culture’s most dramatic timelines.

2026: A DUI arrest that sparks concern

On March 4, the California Highway Patrol arrested Spears on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities reportedly stopped the singer midnight after dispatch audio claimed she was swerving and speeding in a black BMW sedan.

She was booked shortly after 3am and released at 6:07 am the following morning. Her court date is set for May 4.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” he said in a statement. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law. … Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson also added that Spears’ loved ones – including her sons – plans to spend time with her.

2007: The head-shaving moment

Long before TikTok meltdowns were a thing, Spears delivered one of the most shocking celebrity moments ever.

In 2007, she walked into Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California, and asked the owner to shave her head.

When the owner refused, Spears grabbed the clippers herself and shaved it all off while paparazzi snapped photos through the windows.

Just days later, she was photographed attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella – a moment that instantly became pop-culture lore.

At the time, Spears was going through a messy divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She briefly entered rehab at Crossroads Centre before completing a 28-day program at Promises Malibu Treatment Center.

2008: Conservatorship takes over

Things escalated in 2008 when Spears was placed on two psychiatric holds.

That led her father, Jamie Spears, to seek an emergency conservatorship over her affairs – a legal arrangement that controlled her finances, career and personal decisions for more than a decade.

The conservatorship became permanent later that year.

2021: the #FreeBritney movement changes everything

The release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears turned public attention toward the singer’s legal situation.

Fans rallied around the viral #FreeBritney movement, demanding she regain control of her life.

During a bombshell court hearing in June 2021, Spears accused her conservators of being “abusive” and “bullying.”

She also claimed they forced her to use birth control despite her wishes to start a family with then boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Two months after Jamie Spears himself petitioned to end it, the conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021.

2023: Knife dancing and Police wellness check

Fast-forward to September 2023, when Spears posted video on Instagram dancing with knives. Concerned fans called authorities, prompting a wellness check at her home in Thousand Oaks. Police ultimately left after security assured them she was “fine.”

Spears later explained the props weren’t real.

“I know I spooked everyone with the post yesterday, but these are fake knives,” she wrote.

That same year, she released her memoir, The Woman in Me, which revealed deeply personal details about her past – including an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

2025: Swerving cars and champagne photos

The headlines kept coming.

In October 2025, Spears denied that a viral video showing a driver swerving after leaving a restaurant was her, claiming it was simply a “lookalike.”

A month later, paparazzi photographed her exiting the Stonehaus wine bar holding a champagne flute. Her team insisted she wasn’t drinking, while Spears blasted photographers online.

“The paparazzi are incredibly mean,” she said, accusing them of always taking “the worst photos.”

Kevin Federline’s explosive memoir

In 2025, Federline released a memoir titled You Thought You Knew – and it stirred up serious controversy.

He wrote that Spears’ “erratic behaviour” was worse than people realised and claimed she was “racing toward” a tragic ending.

Among his allegations: that she once watched their children sleep while holding a knife. Spears dismissed the book as a “money grab.”

The Britney saga isn’t over yet

From shaved heads and conservatorships to memoir bombshells and a DUI arrest, Britney Spears’ life has never followed a predictable script.

Whether this latest incident becomes another chapter of chaos – or the start of a calmer era – remains to be seen.

But if history has taught us anything, it’s that when Britney is involved, the story rarely ends quietly.