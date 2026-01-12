Paris Hilton assures fans Britney Spears is ‘doing good'

Paris Hilton shares update on Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is pushing back on growing concern surrounding Britney Spears, assuring fans that the pop star is in a good place despite recent headlines questioning her behavior.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the WWD Style Awards in Santa Monica on Friday, Hilton addressed the chatter directly and offered a calm, confident update about her longtime friend.

“She’s doing good,” Hilton said of the Gimme More singer. She then repeated the sentiment, adding, “She’s doing really good.”

The two have remained close over the years, and Hilton recently spent time with Spears along with her children, son Phoenix and daughter London.

Spears later shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on the visit, describing a tender moment with Hilton’s son.

“My relationship with little Phoenix was quite intense he actually let me hold him forever and he held my chest and looked up to me and his stunning mamma was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long,” Spears wrote.

She also praised Hilton’s role as a parent, adding, “I’m so proud of Paris for being such a strong, beautiful mother!!!!!!!”

Spears ended the message by thanking Hilton for celebrating her birthday with her and writing, “You already know I love you sis!!!!”

Hilton’s reassurance comes after reports suggested Spears had distanced herself from members of her family.

In November 2025, a family insider told the Daily Mail that the singer had stopped responding to messages.

“She isn’t returning texts, won’t pick up calls, and won’t even read DMs,” the source claimed.

Another family source described her behavior as “disturbing” and said it was raising “a lot of red flags right now,” leaving relatives unsure how to move forward.

Speculation continued in December when Spears was photographed returning from a Cabo trip carrying a baby carrier and wearing a mystery ring.

Later that month, she spent Christmas with her younger son, Jayden, 19, while her older son, Sean Preston, 20, stayed with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears appeared to address family tensions in a pointed Christmas Instagram post, writing, “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix …”

Despite the mixed signals playing out publicly, Hilton’s words offer a steady counterpoint.

As someone who has known Spears for decades, her message is clear, from her perspective, there is no reason for alarm, and Britney Spears is doing just fine.