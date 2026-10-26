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Elizabeth Hurley on blending families with Billy Ray Cyrus: 'Great'

Elizabeth Hurley: 'Blended families and blended continents' with Billy Ray Cyrus

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Published October 26, 2026

Elizabeth Hurley on blending families with Billy Ray Cyrus: Great
Elizabeth Hurley on blending families with Billy Ray Cyrus: 'Great'

Elizabeth Hurley says blending her family with Billy Ray Cyrus’s is going well. 

“Blended families and blended continents. It’s actually great,” the actress said in an interview with ITV’s This Morning. “We’re very happy together.”

Hurley, 61, explained that Cyrus, who is based in Tennessee, has spent months at a time at her home in the English countryside. 

Read more: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley spark engagement rumours

“Billy hadn’t really been to England much, apart from short tours or something, but he spent months on end in England in the country,” she said. 

She joked that he is “definitely a country boy” and that he is learning to cook so he can bring her breakfast on a tray, although that has not happened yet. 

He has also tried to be more active. 

Hurley said she picked 26 crates of apples from a neglected orchard on the property, and Cyrus helped “a little bit”. In another interview, she said the two do not go grocery shopping together.

The families have also come together. 

Hurley said her son Damian, 23, whom she shares with the late Steve Bing, has spent a lot of time with Cyrus, and that Damian has met Cyrus’s daughter Miley. 

“Billy’s kids are great,” she said. Cyrus has five children with his ex-wife Tish.

Cyrus has been vocal about the relationship. 

“I do feel at this moment a calm and a peace of mind of knowing that I’m on the right path, and certainly love feels good,” he said. “I can’t give enough credit to what Elizabeth has brought to my life.” 

He has said it is great that God brought “Elizabeth and her son” into his life when he did.

The couple met on the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise. They went public on Easter Sunday 2025, when Hurley posted a photo of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek. 

She reached out to him during his divorce from Firerose. 

Earlier this month, Hurley was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, and sources told Page Six that Cyrus had proposed. Neither has publicly confirmed it.

Read more: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian weighs in on Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

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