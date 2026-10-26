Josh Duhamel still owns the yellow Camaro he drove on 'Las Vegas'

Josh Duhamel says he still owns the yellow Camaro he drove on Las Vegas.

The actor revealed the keepsake to PEOPLE while discussing his new partnership with STOKE Shoes.

“I still have the yellow Camaro that I drove on that show,” he said. “So I think about it often.”

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Duhamel played Danny McCoy, a former Marine who rises through the ranks at the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino, on the NBC drama from 2003 to 2008.

He called the role “one of those opportunities that really changed the trajectory of my career”.

It marked his move from daytime television to prime time, just before his rise in film. He had come from the ABC soap All My Children, where he played Leo du Pres from 1999 to 2002 and won a Daytime Emmy.

Las Vegas ran five seasons and starred James Caan, with Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, Nikki Cox, James Lesure and Marsha Thomason, and Tom Selleck joining later.

Duhamel juggled the series with movies, including Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! and Transformers, and continued with the Transformers sequels and romantic comedies after the show ended.

NBC cancelled Las Vegas in February 2008, reportedly while the writers were planning a sixth season.

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