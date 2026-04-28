Josh Duhamel provides relationship update with ex-wife Fergie

Josh Duhamel has confirmed that he and his ex-wife Fergie are in a fantastic place, describing their current relationship as being as good as it could possibly be.

Speaking on the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast on Thursday, 23 April, the Ransom Canyon actor praised the singer for being a "good person" and an excellent mother.

Perhaps most importantly for their modern family dynamic, Duhamel shared that Fergie also gets on well with his wife, Audra Mari, ensuring there is no hostility between the households.

The 53-year-old actor, who was married to the former Black Eyed Peas star between 2009 and 2019, explained that keeping things civil is his main priority.

The pair share a 12-year-old son, Axl, and have worked hard to provide him with a comfortable upbringing that avoids the "awkward or uncomfortable" atmosphere they both experienced with their own parents' divorces.

Duhamel noted that since their split was finalised with a 50-50 joint custody agreement, they have focused on being positive examples for their son, rather than falling into the traps of a contentious breakup.

Reflecting on their decade-long marriage, Duhamel admitted it took some time to adjust to Fergie’s level of fame, particularly when she was a "giant star" selling out stadiums across the globe.

He revealed that their eventual separation wasn't due to a specific conflict, but rather a case of outgrowing one another as their interests shifted.

While Fergie’s career was rooted in the global pop scene, Duhamel felt a growing pull to return to his roots in North Dakota.

He insisted there are no hard feelings, remarking that they simply had different paths to follow as they got older.

Today, life looks quite different for the actor, who married Audra Mari in 2022.

The couple already shares a young son named Shepherd and recently announced they are expecting their second child together.

Despite the new additions to his family, Duhamel remains grateful that his relationship with Fergie has remained respectful and kind.

By prioritising a pressure-free environment for Axl and maintaining a friendship with his ex-wife, he believes they have successfully navigated the complexities of co-parenting in the public eye.