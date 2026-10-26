Dan Reynolds, Sofía Vergara spark dating rumours with dinner night

Dan Reynolds and Sofía Vergara were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday, 24 October, sparking romance rumours.

The Imagine Dragons frontman, 39, and the Modern Family star, 54, ate at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

In the pictures, Reynolds holds Vergara’s right hand across the table at one point, and she smiles back at him.

Read more: Joe Manganiello's Sofía Vergara claims revive TV host's awkward memory

Video shows her laughing and animated during the meal.

The two were not alone.

Makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, joined them, along with an unidentified man seated next to Reynolds.

TMZ reports that Reynolds and Vergara left through the restaurant’s back door at about 12:30 a.m., without the rest of the group.

Neither has publicly commented on the dinner, and reps were not reported responding.

The outing comes nearly three weeks after news broke that Reynolds had split from actress Minka Kelly after almost four years together.

Vergara has also been in the headlines.

Her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, claimed in his memoir Bloodlines that she refused to hug him while he was ill with an autoimmune disease.

Her 35-year-old son, Manolo, then posted about “dealing with a narcissist”.

A few days after the excerpt was published, Vergara reshared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories comparing a “good man” to a “narcissistic man”.

She has not responded publicly to Manganiello’s claims.

Read more: Sofia Vergara admits being positive, hopeful about love life