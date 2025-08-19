Sofia Vergara admits being positive, hopeful about love life

Photo: Sofia Vergara shares rare learning after divorce: 'Hope'

Sofia Vergara is reportedly hopeful to find love again.

As fans know, the 53-year-old actress was first married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez from 1990 until 1993.

Then, she tied the knot with actor Joe Manganiello, but the couple ended their seven-year marriage in 2023.

Speaking to the latest issue of Closer magazine, the Modern Family alum reflected on what divorce has taught her.

“Divorce taught me that there is always hope,” she began.

The Columbian actress went on to say, “Sometimes things don’t work out because there is a huge issue that neither of you want to compromise on, but it’s always important to stay positive and hopeful.”

Nonetheless, despite heartbreak, Vergara has not lost faith in love and has been keeping her heart open.

“I do still believe in love,” she shared.

Sofia also reflected, “In life things don’t always work out as we expected or wanted to, but even when we have experienced disappointment, I think it’s good for the heart to at least be open to finding love.”

The Emmy-nominated star also revealed what she’s looking for in a future partner, “I want somebody who still wants to have a lot of fun in life, who laughs a lot and makes me laugh.”

This optimism comes after reports claimed the beauty recently hit a rough patch in her rumored romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

According to RadarOnline.com, Vergara is single again, reigniting her search for “The One.”