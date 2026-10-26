Jungkook delights fans with Ateez BAD challenge: ‘best thing to wake up to’

BTS’s Jungkook finally gave in to fan requests that had been coming in since BAD dance challenge had taken the internet by storm.

It’s not uncommon for members of BTS to jump on a viral trend or start one. They also do not shy away from appreciating the work of other k-pop artists, which was evident in the latest concert of the group.

During the Argentina’s final show on Saturday of the Arirang World Tour, the Golden Maknae was seen pulling off the popular move by Ateez member San.

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The clip made it to the internet and fans were clearly delighted by the crossover.

“Jungkook doing the "BAD" dance is the best thing to wake up to I LOVE BEING AN ARMYTINY,” one fan wrote.

In some clips, V (Kim Taehyung) was also seen joining the Standing Next to You hitmaker in the antics. It appeared that Jungkook may have been showing him the right way to do the move.

Either way, the crowd notably went wild when Jungkook did the dance move.

“Jungkook doing BAD, looking so hot and so cute at the same time”

It was a sweet moment considering the big smile the singer had after doing the bit.

This is not the first time a member of BTS has done a dance challenge of a different group. J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and Choi San have done multiple dance challenges before including Sweet Dreams in March 2025 and Killin’ It Girl in the same year.

Moreover, ATEEZ are big fans of Bangtan and several members have shared their admiration for the band members.

The support appears to be mutual as BTS have publicly praised ATEEZ especially after they covered their hit song Blood Sweat & Tears.

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