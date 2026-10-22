Jimin shocks fans, bids goodbye to blonde locks for BTS Argentina shows

Jimin debuts new hair for Argentina leg of Arirang tour: Fans react

It was not a complete goodbye to "Blondmin" during the sold-out opening night took place at Estadio Único de La Plata in Buenos Aires, but the a full change may be on the way.

BTS are continuing the South American leg of their tour and kicked off the first show of the Argentina dates on Wednesday, October 21st.

Ever since the start of the Arirang tour, Jimin’s hair has been one of the most talked about things in Bangtan trends.

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From his appearance at the Dior Fashion show in the summer, where he was seen with blonde bangs, to him growing it out even more. It was quite evident that the singer’s hairstylists were having a great time styling him, as every show in the tour featured a different hairdo.

As per BTS tradition, Jimin, who turned 31 on October 13, had held his birthday live last week, hinting that he was considering changing his hair. He went on to ask his fans for suggestions of what would suit him.

He even entertained some interesting ideas like “oreo hair” and colours like orange, black and purple.

It appears that the Like Crazy singer finally decided to experiment a new hair colour, as he debuted black highlights with the blonde.

ARMY reacts to Jimin's new hair

The excitement had been palpable.

Fans are fully expecting to see Jimin go back to his black hair for one of the upcoming shows.

Many fans insist that any kind of hairstyle would suit Jimin and they are excited to see the change.

However, some fans are not ready to see the luscious blonde locks go just yet.

It remains to be seen if the next tour stop would see the return of Jimin with a new hair colour or shorter hair.

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