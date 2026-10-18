BTS concert stage malfunction turns into delightful moment for fans

BTS concluded its Chile leg of their Arirang tour on Saturday, and fans walked away with some precious memories with them despite an unexpected trouble.

Known for their dedication to the fans and their high standards for performance, a stage malfunction was not going to stop BTS from giving ARMY the best experience of their concert.

During the third concert of the three sold-out shows, the seven members of the band called an emergency meeting in front of nearly 50000 people after a problem occurred with the stage life during the 2.0 performance.

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Instead of rising up, the lift was stuck and the view was blocked for a section of the audience during the first verse.

In the second segment of the setlist, 2.0 is followed up by Normal. After that, the group leader, RM (Kim Namjoon) told the interpreter to tell the audience that they will do an encore for of 2.0 for the fans due to the technical problem.

He cheekily requested them to enjoy it like they were watching it for the first time.

The decision from the band was welcomed by excited and eager fans. They also took to social media to praise their dedication and for always striving for perfection in their shows.

“Other would have moved on,” one fan wrote on X. “But BTS know what they promised their fans. A 360 performance. Not even the crew's fails could stop them from making army happy.”

“They are such loving performers and that’s what keeps them on top, they will always make sure to give army the best performance,” another added.

“No wonder BTS are in this position cause of their hardwork and professionalism.”

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