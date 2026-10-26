Kieran, Macaulay Culkin give important acting advice to brother Rory

Rory Culkin revealed one simple advice he received from his famous older brothers, Kieran Culkin and Macaulay Culkin.

Despite their years of experience in the entertainment industry, the Scream 4 star revealed that he and his brothers do not frequently discuss their professional lives or personal responsibilities.

“We don’t really talk about work and even fatherhood,” he shared.

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin to collaborate with brother Kieran on ONE condition

However, when it comes to offering guidance, Kieran, 44, and Macaulay, 46, have a reassuring message for their youngest brother.

“Their advice was like, ‘You’ll figure it out. Everyone does, you know? So, you know, just don’t worry,’” the Signs actor recalled.

The 37-year-old opened up about his relationship with his older siblings during an interview with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his new Apple TV series Nocturne on Tuesday, October 20.

For the unversed, all three brothers began acting as children, growing up in the spotlight and building careers in Hollywood.

Macaulay became a household name after starring as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, while Kieran also appeared in the beloved franchise as Kevin’s cousin, Fuller McCallister.

Rory made his film debut in 1994’s Richie Rich, playing a younger version of Macaulay’s character.

Beyond their shared acting careers, Rory is now experiencing another major milestone: fatherhood.

He and his partner, Kate Arizmendi, welcomed their daughter, Havoc Moon, on May 23.

READ MORE: Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz set to welcome baby No. 3 after his 'Oscar' win