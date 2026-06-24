Kieran Culkin celebrates ‘lucky’ milestone with wife Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton are celebrating a truly special milestone,

With hearts full of love and gratitude, the couple marked their 13th wedding Anniversary.

On Monday, June 22, Charton, 38, took to her Instagram to share the delightful news with their online family.

Marking 13 years of love, laughter, partnership, and cherished memories, the proud wife shared a nostalgic image.

She posted a throwback photo of the pair on their wedding day, honouring their more than a decade old wedding.

In the sweet image, Charton can be seen wearing a silk dress and holding hands with Culkin, 43.

The Succession star looked lovingly at his wife as the two stood in front of a white church with a red door.

"Lucky 13 [ring emoji]," the wife captioned her post.

For the unversed, Culkin and Charton met in 2012 at a bar and have kept a relatively low profile together ever since.

They tied the knot privately in 2013 while on a road trip in Iowa.

The Real Pain actor and the British former advertising executive and animator share three children together.

They welcomed their eldest daughter, Kinsey Sioux Culkin, in 2019, followed by Wilder Wolf Culkin, who was born in August 2021.

While the youngest child is a son, whose birth was first revealed by Culkin's co-star Sarah Snook.