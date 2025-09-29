Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz set to welcome baby No. 3 after his 'Oscar' win

Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz expecting baby No. 3

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are all set to welcome another member in their family, after the actor publicly revealed his "pact" for having four kids.

On Sunday, September 28, Jazz showed off her baby bump as she walked out with Kieran for the opening night of the Broadway show, Waiting for Godot, in New York City, publicly confirming their third pregnancy.

The couple are already parents to two kids: daughter Kinsey Sioux, 6, and son Wilder Wolf, 4.

Kieran and wife posed for the picture as the 42-year-old actor proudly rested his hands on Jazz's belly.

This came one year after Kieran revealed his desire of having more kids in his 2024 Emmy awards acceptance speech on stage for winning the accolade for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Succession.

During the speech he first expressed his gratitude to his mom for giving life and also thanked his wife for giving her "two amazing kids."

Then playfully added, "And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!"

Later in March 2025, after winning his first-ever Academy Award for his performance in A Real Pain, the actor reminded his wife of her promise.

"[Jazz] said, 'I will give you four [children] when you win an Oscar," he said onstage.

"No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again," he continued, "And let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"