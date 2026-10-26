Princess Kate’s team takes steps regarding meeting Meghan: ‘almost happened’

Ever since the Sussexes have returned, there have been no interaction and not even an acknowledgement from the Waleses on their arrival.

There have been diary clashes which reportedly have irritated the royals, particularly the Prince of Wales. While there is no chance of the estranged brothers William and Harry are meeting any time soon, there was a belief that Catherine would be willing to bridge the gap.

Sources have now revealed that the scenario is quite different as the Princess of Wales has taken careful steps about meeting Meghan now that she is back in the UK.

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They had a near-miss meet-up recently when the Duchess of Sussex met with Malala Yousufzai in relation of International Day of the Girl.

William and Catherine’s team have taken careful steps that the royals do not unexpectedly find themselves mingling in the same social circles.

“Meghan’s meeting with Malala was a little too close to home for Kate,” a royal insider told Woman’s Day. “Even though she’s tucked away at Windsor most of the time, Claridge’s is one of her favourite spots for a discreet lunch.”

Moreover, Kate and William have dined there many times so “it’s understandable that it might irk Kate to see Meghan swanning about on her old turf”.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is ready for a “face-off” and the insiders insist that Meghan should not be underestimated,

“She knows it would be the money shot to have her and Kate staring each other down across a restaurant,” the source added.

“Her making a big show of her Claridge’s outing is sending a clear message that it will be Kate’s team who has to work around avoiding her – because frankly, Meghan would love a public face-off with Kate.”

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