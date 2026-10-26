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Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck voice star Eric Bauza breathes his last at 46

Eric Bauze's family issues brief statement after the voice star's unexpected death

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Published October 26, 2026

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck voice star Eric Bauza breathes his last at 46
Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck voice star Eric Bauza breathes his last at 46

Eric Bauza, the star who brought Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and more fan-favourite characters to life, has passed away at the age of 46.

Over the weekend the voice actor’s family announced the heartbreaking news via an Instagram post.

Taking to the Emmy Award winner’s social media, the family shared a statement on Sunday, October 25, which read, “Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly.”

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They concluded the brief statement, writing, “More details to come.”

According to his family, Eric died unexpectedly. As of yet the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

According to press materials, the late artist was scheduled to attend the Sunday afternoon premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's The Cat in the Hat to support Daffy Season, a short film set to screen ahead of the feature.

Born on December 7, 1979, in Toronto, Canada, Eric more recently, he lent his voice to several characters in DreamWorks Animation's animated film Forgotten Island.

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