Meghan Markle gets unlikely support over stance on accused father

Meghan Markle, who has often been a target of criticism by royal commentators, was offered sympathy over a very difficult decision that she had to take.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle Sr around the time of her wedding in 2018. The decision was met with mixed reviews but it had gotten worse after Prince Harry had made a plea for reconciliation with the royal family.

Meghan was heavily criticised for not allowing her father to meet the children nor Harry despite his persistent pleas.

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However, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that in light of the recent revelations, despite it being truthful or not, Meghan should be given grace for the decision she had taken at the time.

“Many journalists, and I include myself in this, questioned why a woman who talked so much about empathy and kindness should find it so hard to forgive her father.”

She explained to i Paper that it “all begins to make sense” and the “uncompromising and complete estrangement” was completely reasonable.

Thomas Markle Sr has been accused of possessing child pornographic material and for child sexual abuse as well, though he denies that claims vehemently.

Bond said that the “very existence would be enough to make any daughter shrink back from patching up an already deeply troubled relationship”.

She continued, “What mother, what parent, would want their children to be involved with a grandfather facing allegations of child sexual abuse? It may be that Thomas Markle will eventually be able to prove the allegations unfounded, but any parent would be entitled stand well back from contact in the meantime.”

Apart from offering an apology, Bond insisted that she also deserves an answer as to why the Met, who received the information via a letter in January 2019, failed to pass on these allegations.

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