Prince William seconds Harry's thoughts on grief in emotional statement

Prince William backed Prince Harry's thoughts on grief despite the never-ending feud between the two.

The future King showered praise on Sir Kevin Sinfield, who recently completed seven ultra marathons in seven days for a meaningful cause.

In his appearance at BBC Breakfast, William said that honouring the rugby league star with knighthood "was probably the easiest decision anyone's ever had to make."

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

For the unversed, Kevin raised money for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities after the death of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, from the same condition.

The Prince of Wales shared, "I think frankly he should have been Sir Kevin years ago.

"What Kevin does is he can bind and glue communities together by being that leader. The more Kevs we have in this country, the better."

Also, William opened up about a letter he sent to Rob Burrow's wife and kids following his demise.

The Prince emphasised that one should always talk about their grief instead of ignoring it.

He said, "Everyone grieves differently, and every circumstance is different, so you need to take your time over it. It's always better to say something about grief than it is to ignore it."

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Similarly, a few days ago, Prince Harry appeared on MasterClass, putting his emotional side on display by speaking out about how he managed to come out of the trauma of losing a parent.