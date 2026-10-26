Luka Doncic tops LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal with fastest 3,000-point milestone

Luka Doncic finished with 52 points, hitting eight 3-pointers to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 132-123 win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

This marks the first 50-point game in the 2026-27 NBA regular season.

The Lakers guard also posted multiple big baskets late in the fourth quarter to contribute to a Lakers win for the eighth time in their past nine games against the Jazz.

Doncic capped a 14-5 run with back-to-back 3 pointers, giving the Lakers a 127-121 lead with 1 minute and 42 seconds left in the final quarter.

The feat comes after Donic hit the 3,000 career points with the Lakers, faster than any other player in NBA history, including LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

For context, it was Doncic’s 95th appearance with the Lakers.

He also had 10 assists and seven rebounds, with Austin Reaves scoring 29 points for the Lakers. The duo combined to shoot 21-of-24 on free throws.

The latest milestone marked Doncic’s fourth career 50-point and 10 assist game, which placed him second most in NBA history behind James Harden (8).

With 3-0 in the regular season for the second time in the last 10 seasons, the Lakers will play at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.