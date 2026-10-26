Royal family quietly makes decisive move amid Meghan’s distressing ordeal

The royal family reportedly feels sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex but they cannot afford another round of scandal especially as the King is set to embark on a crucial tour.

The Duchess of Sussex has been reeling from the “distressing” news about her father Thomas Markle Sr, who has been accused of child pornography and child sex abuse.

It was revealed by the Philippines interior minister that Thomas Sr may be a “possible sex offender of the grossest kind”.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle gets unlikely support over stance on accused father

While this is a time when Meghan could use all the support, it is believed this could be the “the final tipping point” for the royals to take a firm decision.

“It’s very telling that the palace refused to comment and made sure it was known that they view this as a Sussex matter only,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“Of course, that has people predicting that the royal family will distance themselves even more from Meghan and Harry, they just won’t want any sort of association to Thomas Markle and this whole ugly mess.”

READ MORE: Meghan, Prince Harry receive surprise Buckingham Palace message amid tough time