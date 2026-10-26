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Jessie J gives health update after second breast cancer reconstruction surgery

The singer shared the positive news in May that she was cancer free, a year after her official diagnosis

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Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Jessie J appeared in high spirits as she made a social media comeback on Sunday
Jessie J appeared in high spirits as she made a social media comeback on Sunday 

Jessie J appeared in high spirits as she made a social media comeback on Sunday following her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

The singer, 38, shared the positive news in May that she was cancer free, a year after her official diagnosis.

However, she recently had to go under the knife again.

New social media pictures showed her recovering in hospital following her second reconstruction surgery, as she jokingly wrote in the caption: 'My Dad can't make the joke 'She'd make a great flat mate' anymore Talk to me nice.' 

READ MORE: Jessie J sparks concern with teary-eyed confession about dating life

In another another, she was seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera, revealing that she he was 'healing.'

However, she also shared pictures with her three-year-old son, Sky, as well as some inspirational quotes.

In September she announced she was taking a social media break to recharge and have her surgery following an 'extremely busy' two years.

Despite the hardships, the star managed to overcome cancer, navigate a breakup and release an album while raising her young son over the past 24 months. 

She split from her partner of five years, Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, three years after welcoming their son, Sky.

Jessie revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she was taking a 'digital cleanse' in order to 'speed up the healing process.'

READ MORE: Jessie J reveals she is officially cancer free

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