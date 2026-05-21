Jessie J reveals she is officially cancer free

After Jessie underwent a mastectomy in June, she was told by doctors she would need a second surgery

Jessie J is officially cancer-free.

The singer, whose full name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, 38, shared the emotional news on Instagram with a heartfelt video, revealing that 'she sobbed for hours' after learning the results.

Jessie J announced in June that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy.

In a video shared with her followers, the star revealed she was back in hospital for an MRI, and revealed the happy results in the caption of her post.

The video showed Jessie in hospital as she prepared for the MRI scan, and she said: 'So I'm back for my yearly check-up, I'm actually s*****g myself, I'm not gonna lie.

'They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this,' before pointing to the cannula in her arm.

The Bang Bang hitmaker continued: 'Gotta go in for my MRI, pretend I'm not claustrophobic, and if you haven't had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front, put your arms in the air like Superman.

'I might have to have a bigger bucket this time, for this big old b*** but fingers crossed, all good, positive vibes, don't worry about a thing.'

Jessie then revealed in the caption: 'RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE!!

'I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year.'

After Jessie underwent a mastectomy in June, she was told by doctors she would need a second surgery.

The star was then left 'frustrated' after doctors postponed her second cancer surgery despite the singer cancelling her tour to go under the knife.