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Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of 'SNL'

Phoebe Bridgers sparks buzz for several lined up events amid tour

By
Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of SNL
Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major announcement ahead of 'SNL' 

Phoebe Bridgers will be headlining the biggest festival of her career, according to the latest announcement which has sent her fans into a frenzy.

The 32-year-old indie musician will be the first headliner for All Points East 2027, and she will take the stage on August 27.

Alongside the Scott Street hitmaker, the performers include Caroline Polachek, Kelsey Lu, Danielle Ponder, jasmine.4.t and more will be announced later.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers gears up for 'SNL' performance after years

Excited fans flocked to X and reacted to the news, writing, "phoebe AND caroline polachek on the same day??? yeah this line-up is historic," and "catch me there."

A third chimed in, "mother is mothering I need to be there so badddd," while another added, "the lineup already sounds insane and theres more to come!!"

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers calls out fan for invading privacy on social media

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