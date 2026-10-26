Vijay Deverakonda fires back at trolls with four-word expletive

Vijay Deverakonda has delivered a fiery message to online trolls after his and his wife Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance at Koffee With Karan.

The Liger actor made it very clear that he has no intention of letting public opinion dictate their relationship.

On Monday, October 26, he took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures and a deeply personal caption declaring that newlywed couple is “gloriously happy.”

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“My best friend, my wife, my woman,” the actor and film producer first gushed over his wife. “One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right [red heart emoji].”

After firmly placing his relationship at the centre of his message, he then addressed those questioning their marriage, insisting that the couple had nothing to prove to outsiders.

“For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed,” he wrote before adding a defiant declaration of loyalty to Rashmika. “If its me and her against the world - so be it.”

The message took an even more explosive turn as Vijay signed off with an unmistakably blunt response to his critics.

“Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f--- themselves. :))”

He ended the post by expressing love for those who support their relationship and appreciate what he described as the simplicity of living happily.

Vijay’s strong words come at the same time Rashmika issued a lengthy statement addressing the backlash surrounding their relationship following their appearance on Koffee With Karan.

She criticised the online reaction, arguing that the discussion had turned into an “angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”

Rashmika subsequently defended their relationship and pushed back against unsolicited judgments from people unfamiliar with their private lives.

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