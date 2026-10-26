Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence as Vijay Deverakonda dubbed ‘red flag’

Rashmika Mandanna is done with the internet calling her beloved husband Vijay Devarakonda a “red flag.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, October 26, the Animal star responded to the harsh criticism and severe trolling, especially targeting her husband, with a lengthy statement.

She began by admitting that she usually avoids offering her “2 cents” on such issues and controversies, but said the current backlash surrounding their Koffe With Karan interview “feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”

“Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens,” the Pushpa actress continued. “I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love.”

“It was never about the number of times or an entire year,” she explained the part when Rashmika shared that she had initiated their marriage conversations and asked Vijay to marry her repeatedly over the course of a year.

Vijay jokingly added that he told her she had to "ask him 100 times" before he would agree.

“Yes, that conversation happened,” The Girlfriend actress admitted, “But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it.”

“It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives,” she added.

Rashmika emphassied that she is “OBSESSED with my man,” and went on to write, “Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, ‘Let's get married.’

“I would do it a thousand times -100 is nothing. It's really that simple,” she reiterated before sharing the vulnerable moments Vijay had supported her.

Rashmika also reminded the social media users the true meaning of feminism in her latest post and added a playful video of herself and Vijay at the end of the carousel.