Saif Ali Khan marks 14th wedding anniversary with playful tribute to Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan had one thing missing from his perfect celebratory post and it was none other than his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Race star marked 14 years of marriage with a playful social media post that went from a solo portrait to a couple shot before ending with a glimpse of their family life.

The Omkara actor began the carousel with a photograph of himself, accompanied by the teasing caption, “Almost perfect, but something is missing....”

However, the curiosity did not last long.

In the next slide, Kareena joined him in an otherwise similar picture, making it clear exactly what or rather, who had been missing.

The doting husband completed the playful reveal with another affectionate message, which read, “There we go, that's perfect!!! Happy Anniversary love...” followed by heart and clinking-wine-glass emojis.

The final slide offered a family moment featuring the couple with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, whose faces were covered with red heart emojis.

The sweet post marked the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary on October 16.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in Mumbai on October 16, 2012, after falling in love while working together on the film Tashan.

Their relationship began in 2007, and the pair dated for around five years before getting married.

The couple share two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, affectionately known as Jeh, born in 2021.

Saif is also father to two children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. A daughter Sara Ali Khan, born in 1995, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, born in 2001.

The former couple married in 1991 and divorced in 2004.