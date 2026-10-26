Edward, Sophie take charge of royal mission after Harry, Meghan threat

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie began an important royal mission, representing King Charles and his reign amid the 'threatening' message from Prince Harry and Meghan.

According to the British Embassy Helsinki's Instagram account, "The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, arrive in Finland today!

"The visit will focus on cooperation between Finland and the United Kingdom in innovation, culture, education, resilience and defence."

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan turn dangerous for King Charles: 'Take away titles'

Ambassador Laura Davies expressed her delight at Edward and Sophie’s return to Finland, as the visit strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

"Members of the public will have the opportunity to greet the Duke and Duchess outside Helsinki City Hall today at around 5 pm!" the message further reads.

Palace chose the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for this overseas royal task after reports that Harry and Meghan are on a 'revenge' plan in the UK.

According to Rob Shutter, the couple is now not threatened by losing their titles. An insider told him, "Harry and Meghan would love the King to strip their titles. They’d become martyrs overnight.

READ MORE: King Charles one powerful statement to defend Meghan could change game

"They could tell the world the palace was bullying them again. It’s the fight they want!"