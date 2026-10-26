'Palace does not trust Harry, Meghan': William's fears win

Prince Harry has lost a big opportunity with his latest alleged blunder that proved William's fears right, accodring to a new claim.

Royal experts believe the Duke of Sussex's latest unwise move caused more trouble in the Palace, ruining every possible chances of reconciling with his family.

"The peace offering is already undermined as it is public," said royal expert Fitzwilliams.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate issue personal statement after Meghan's heartbreak

"He cannot be trusted. [The Sussexes] had already launched brutal attacks on the royal family [with their tell-alls]. Family disputes are bitter. But numerous interventions from 'friends' and interviews like Harry's in GQ make this highly unlikely."

The Duke's claims that some people don't want it to work out, but the question is he really wants it as his some actions and statements clearly explaiened his intention.

Royal broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that although Harry may yearn for reconciliation after years of the Sussexes publicly airing their grievances, "the palace doesn't trust Harry and Meghan."

Chard said Harry's decision to speak publicly "proves Prince William's fear — anything said in private will end up in print."

"Vindication on Megxit and absolution without apology do not equate to reconciliation," Chard added.

"'Working members of the royal family' is a really lazy phrase," Harry's friend told The Times.

"He hates it, she hates it. They are not 'working' for the institution, but they are members of the royal family, and they work."

The friend said the Sussexes also dislike the term "former royals," adding: "It's misleading to call them 'former royals."

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed: "Harry and Meghan are not private citizens — this was decreed by King Charles in the letter created by the Lord Chamberlain which, in my view, was humiliating for the couple."

"What that means is that Harry and Meghan can do whatever they want right now. … It just goes to show at the moment that whoever is advising the royal family [is] constantly making mistakes. Because if they really wanted to control Harry and Meghan, they would invite them back so that they can be part of the royal family and could actually control what's going on."

"Yet the same accusations are levied against Meghan and Harry when they apparently have decided to do an event for themselves in Nottingham," Turner said.

"What is the difference? I ask. Because, in reality, they are allowed to do whatever they want to do now to actually promote their charities and good causes."

Fordwich also suggested there was a "divide" between King Charles III and Prince William over how to handle Harry's return to the U.K.

"The divide is as follows: The king craves family united, keeping the door open and aiming to facilitate some sort of way back, while he is though completely united with Prince William that the Sussexes will never again represent the royal family," Fordwich explained.

"Obviously, from both his actions and words, Harry is rather desperate for reconciliation," she said.

"But with every public statement and action, rather ironically, he's actually thwarting any remote chance now of even a familial thawing."

Fordwich went on, "Although Harry and Meghan wish to build proper bridges, the king apparently refuses to even discuss the subject."

READ MORE: King Charles won't pass throne to William