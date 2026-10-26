Trump passes bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj's body as she joins rally

Nicki Minaj supports Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Michigan

Donald Trump made a bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj’s body as she pledged her eternal support for him.

The Queen of Rap joined the President of the United States at his campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, October 25, where Trump addressed the crowd and told them, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before, Nicki Minaj.”

He then instructed Minaj to stand up as he said, “That’s hard to miss.”

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The rapper also took to stage to pledge her support for Trump, calling herself his “number one fan.”

“I am so honoured to be working with this president,” Minaj, 43, said. “He represents resilience. You know, so many people were maybe giving up a little bit — a little bit hopeless. And since he’s come back, he’s changed the energy of our country and he’s given us a future to look forward to — a brighter future for us and our children. So let’s make some noise for this great man!”

The 12-time Grammy nominee noted that “this is a major turning point for our country.”

She added, “And we’re not gonna give up, because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don’t want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone.”

“So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again,” Minaj concluded.

Minaj’s show of support comes as rumours circulate that she could be the next White House Press Secretary after Katie Zacharia’s firing. The speculation gained traction after Trump’s communications director posted a video of his meeting with Minaj, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Minaj replied to the post with an American flag and a grinning face emoji, while the White House also replied with a subtle sideways glance. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

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