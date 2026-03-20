Nicki Minaj faces another major setback after recent controversies

Nicki Minaj is now reportedly not expected to go to the 2026 Met Gala as sources say that she has grown distant from some people in the entertainment and fashion world.

The Met Gala, happening on May 4 at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is known for its carefully chosen guest list by Vogue boss Anna Wintour.

One insider said, “Nicki’s invitations didn’t just slow down, they vanished. Hollywood stopped returning her calls. She’s been shut out.”

People pointed out to her recent political statements and appearances as part of the reason.

At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025, the music icon spoke about politicians and said, “It’s ok to change your mind.”

A source added, “Hollywood doesn’t forgive this kind of alignment — especially when it’s loud and unapologetic.”

The Side to Side rapper’s public disputes with Roc Nation are also said to have caused lots of problems.

Another insider said, “Between the politics and the Roc Nation war, nobody wants to touch this. She’s radioactive right now. And in this town, that’s the kiss of death.”

Nicki Minaj last attended the Met Gala in 2025 wearing a custom Thom Browne outfit and the 2026 theme, “Costume Art,” will focus on creative and bold fashion ideas.