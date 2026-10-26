Andrew 'reacts' as spotlight shifts to Meghan Markle's father

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly 'relieved' as the focus has shifted to Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, in a case related to child pornography.

The former Duke of York has been in the headlines since the release of disturbing emails and content from Epstein files.

As a result, not only did he lose his royal titles and perks, but also several family members including his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, severed ties with him.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

Recently, he made headlines after filing a case against Thames Valley Police concerning search warrants for two royal properties where he previously lived: Royal Lodge in Windsor and Wood Farm.

The court called the search warrants unlawful; however, it is said the investigation into King Charles' younger brother will proceed as per the process.

But, now, the situation has taken a surprising turn. The Duchess of Sussex's father is under investigation for an alleged possession of content containing child pornography.

Meghan expressed her deep concerns over the matter, sharing that this was the reason she kept herself and her children away from Thomas.

On the other hand, Thomas Markle denied these accusations, calling them lies made by his son.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie to leave either Andrew or Fergie unhappy: Here's why

It has been suggested that the entire Markle family dispute has benefited Andrew, who is no longer the center of attention.