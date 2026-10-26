King Charles' team issues immediate warning to avoid danger

King Charles' Sandringham Royal Parkland, just mile away from Andrew's Marsh Farm exile home, has issued immidiate warning to avoid danger.

The British monarch made a big decision to protect peple as his team has issed immediate closure notice after safety warnings at his Norfolk estate.

The official Instagram account for his estate issued a last-minute closure notice to fans willing to weather the storm.

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"Hold onto your hats. Due to current weather warnings in place, the Royal Parkland will be closed until further notice. We will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so," a post on their Instagram Stories read.

As of writing, they have not issued a statement confirming the estate, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now lives in his exile home, Marsh Farm, has reopened.

it comes after the windswept monarch was spotted walking to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, where he usually attends a Sunday service.

The heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph caused several large trees on the 77-year-old's estate to fall over in Storm Boelo, including one which caused disruption on the A149.

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