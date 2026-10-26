William, Catherine hold talks after Harry says let's 'work it out'

Princess Kate is in 'pain' as Prince William finally revealed his next move amid Prince Harry's back-to-back public plea for reconciliation.

It has been reported that the Princess of Wales can no longer see Princess Diana's sons on non-speaking terms, especially ahead of the most loved royal's 30th death anniversary.

According to Closer, Catherine no longer stands on the issue of the never-ending rift between William and Harry.

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"Kate did her best to step back and let them work things out on their own, but there's been zero progress," the source said.

Kate is a faithful wife who cannot go behind her husband's back to hold peace talks with Harry. But she has been constantly in talks with William over the matter, it has been said.

The source added, "As a mother, it pains Kate to think of how devastated Diana would be that her only two children have gone years without speaking, and she's not holding back telling William as much."

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicated but repairable